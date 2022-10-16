Bills' Josh Allen caps 96-yard drive before halftime with TD pass to Gabe Davis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' offense ended the first half on a high, digging out of their own end zone to score the team's first touchdown of the day on a 34-yard pass from Allen to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

The Bills' drive started deep in their own territory thanks to a special teams penalty, and then guard Rodger Saffold was called for a false start on the first play to make things even more difficult. Three plays later, Allen began a clinic, connecting with his receivers on five straight passes to get downfield. The drive ended with Allen finding Davis open down the right sideline to walk in for the score. The Chiefs tied the game 10-10 on a 62-yard field goal by Harrison Butker before the half.

Allen and Davis have now connected on three touchdowns of 30-plus yards, most in the NFL.