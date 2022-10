CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett is Cleveland's new sack king.

Garrett's strip sack in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday gave him 62.5 career sacks, catapulting Garrett past Clay Matthews Jr. (62 sacks from 1982-93) for the franchise record. Sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Garrett's sack forced Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to fumble on the play, which the Browns recovered.

Garrett now has four sacks on the season.