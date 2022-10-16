JaMycal Hasty's 61-yard touchdown run extends Jaguars' lead over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS --- JaMycal Hasty's second carry of the season turned into the Jaguars' longest play of the season.

On third-and-1 on the Jaguars' 39-yard line, Jacksonville lined up tight ends Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell on the right side of the formation. Hasty took the handoff from Trevor Lawrence, ran right and Manhertz and Farrell opened a big hole for Hasty to go untouched down the right sideline.

Manhertz sealed safety Rodney McLeod inside and Farrell had a kick out block on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Hasty's only previous carry this season was a 6-yarder against Houston last Sunday.

It was the team's second big run of the day, after Travis Etienne Jr.'s 48-yarder earlier in the first half. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Sunday marked the first time since 2009 that Jacksonville had multiple rushes of 45+ yards in a single game (both carries by Maurice Jones-Drew in the 2009 game). The Jags also became the first NFL team with multiple rushes of 45-plus yards in the first half of a game since the 2019 Ravens in Week 1 against the Dolphins (Mark Ingram, Anthony Levine).