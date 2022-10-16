ATLANTA -- The San Francisco 49ers' rash of injuries did not clear up Sunday. In fact, it got worse.

Two more key Niners players -- offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward -- departed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with calf and groin injuries, respectively. Both injuries happened in the first half, and the Niners ruled out a potential return for the duo early in the third quarter.

McGlinchey suffered his injury while blocking downfield on a short pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the second quarter. McGlinchey's left calf appeared to get clipped by a player running past him as he attempted to clear room for Juszczyk to run.

McGlinchey attempted to return for the team's final series of the second quarter, but Daniel Brunskill replaced him at right tackle at the start of the third.

It was unclear when Ward suffered his injury, though he departed in the second quarter as well, with rookie Samuel Womack III stepping in for him.

Ward and McGlinchey are the latest in an ever-growing list of injuries to 49ers starters. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and free safety Jimmie Ward (broken left hand) were among the starters on the team's pregame inactive list.

That group doesn't even include the Niners' starters on injured reserve, a list that includes quarterback Trey Lance (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee).