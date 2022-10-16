Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett leaves the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit on a pass attempt. (0:25)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's first start at Acrisure Stadium ended early Sunday afternoon when he took a hard hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White midway through the third quarter and suffered a concussion.

Pickett was hit as he threw, and his head appeared to hit the turf after the tackle. He stayed on the ground after the play. Steelers medical personnel quickly ran out, and after briefly tending to him on the field, they helped him to the sideline and into the blue injury tent.

Pickett remained in the tent for a few minutes before he went into the tunnel for a complete concussion evaluation. Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett when he exited the game with less than eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Trubisky finished 9-of-12 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown to help the Steelers edge the Buccaneers 20-18.

Prior to his concussion, Pickett was 11-of-18 for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Pickett was surgical on the first drive, completing all five attempts -- including on the game's first three plays -- en route to the Steelers' first opening-drive touchdown since Week 10 of the 2021 season.