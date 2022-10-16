INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams continue to deal with injuries on their offensive line, as left tackle Joe Noteboom was ruled out after injuring an ankle in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Noteboom is one of two Rams offensive linemen who had started all six games for the team this season. After Noteboom left the game, he was replaced by Alaric Jackson, who slid over from right guard. Jackson was replaced at right guard by Oday Aboushi.

The Rams' offensive line was already without starting center Brian Allen, who injured a knee in the season opener, and starting left guard David Edwards, who was placed on injured reserve after he was placed in the concussion protocol.

The Rams have also lost Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum and 2022 third-round draft pick Logan Bruss to injury this season.

The Rams have started nine different offensive linemen this season.