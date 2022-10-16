INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wanted to get back to aggressive, old-school football Sunday.

Cornerback Donte Jackson helped bolster that mentality when he returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Jackson's 30-yard return of a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp from quarterback Matthew Stafford gave Carolina a 10-7 lead with 2:06 left in the half. It was the third time in the past four games the Carolina defense scored a touchdown and was Jackson's first touchdown of the season.

The play came just when it appeared the Rams were taking control after going 73 yards on 13 plays for the lead.

Kupp caught his first four targets for 43 yards, including a 22-yarder on the previous drive on third down. This time, Jackson jumped the route that was thrown a little behind the Pro Bowl receiver and had no trouble scoring.

Wilks is leading the Panthers after coach Matt Rhule was fired Monday after a 1-4 start.