Marcus Mariota throws for two touchdowns and runs for one, leading the Falcons to a win over the 49ers. (0:49)

ATLANTA -- Arthur Smith got his Atlanta Falcons back to .500 by beating the NFL's top run defense, and then the second-year head coach did what any former offensive lineman would do.

He took his guys up front for beers.

Well, sort of. The beers in question were for his still-in-uniform offensive linemen and his offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford. And the celebration happened inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one of its field-level sideline club suites after Atlanta's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers, with fans in attendance all whipping out their phones -- because you just don't see NFL teams do this.

But there has never been a question Smith enjoys coaching this particular team. Smith has said it over and over again. The vibe within the team's locker room has been genuine and real, and a gesture like this can go a long way.

The offensive linemen, Smith and Ledford can be seen toasting themselves in the video while holding -- and then downing -- Bud Lights. At the end, captain Jake Matthews is seen looking at the camera saying, 'Yeah, baby.'

Smith, the team's playcaller as well as its head coach, once again had a high-level run game. Atlanta rushed for at least 168 yards for the fifth time in six games. The Falcons have the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense even without starter Cordarrelle Patterson, who is on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

The 700 yards before first contact rank second in the NFL, a testament to how well the team's offensive line is playing. Smith, who played offensive line at North Carolina before getting into coaching, has talked often about wanting to be physical and have a group that can run the ball hard and with efficiency.

The Falcons did exactly that against the NFL's top run defense. Entering the game, the 49ers averaged an average of 71.4 yards rushing per game. Atlanta more than doubled it.

So, sure, postgame beers made a lot of sense.