Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Jets, Eagles, Pats

What a time to be a fan of New York football!

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games.

The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.

Success on the gridiron allows social media teams to show off their playbook, and this week's winners took advantage of the opportunity.

Here's where the Giants and Jets stand alongside the best NFL social media trolls of the week:

New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20

Before the Giants completed their 10-point comeback win, Justin Tucker missing a field goal appeared to be the upset of the day. In the first quarter, Tucker's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright. Prior to that miss, he had made 10 consecutive 50-plus-yard field goals dating back to the 2020 season.

Former New York defensive end Justin Tuck was on the sidelines and trolled fans on Twitter who mixed him up with the Ravens kicker.

Sorry I missed that FG — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) October 16, 2022

New York's social account relished in the victory that made the team 5-1, its best six-game start since 2009.

Look at us 😌 pic.twitter.com/ck4qYmy6Fi — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

New York Jets 27, Green Bay Packers 10

The Jets have been an underdog in all six games this season, but their win on Sunday matched the 2001 Cleveland Browns as they became the second team in the Super Bowl era to have a winning record through six games despite its underdog status.

Good news for Jets fans: Their team is 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2010, which was the last time the Jets made the playoffs.

The 17-point loss is tied for the Packers' second-largest home loss in a game started by Aaron Rodgers. Sauce Gardner seemingly enjoyed the trip to Lambeau.

Entering the game, Cooper Rush had gone 158 straight passes since his last interception. Rush didn't make it through the first half at Lincoln Financial Field without turning it over as C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted him early in the second quarter.

Philly never trailed Sunday night and survived a third quarter comeback effort from Dallas that brought the Cowboys within three.

The first half between these AFC powerhouses lacked the signature offense fireworks that usually go off when they face off.

The Bills' impressive comeback victory made up for the lack of action and Josh Allen became the first starting quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kyler Murray notched his second career game with 200 pass yards and 100 rush yards, but it wasn't enough for the win. The Seahawks' defense managed to keep Arizona out of the end zone as they surrendered the fewest points to a division opponent over the last five seasons.

Pittsburgh started on a positive note by scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the first time since Week 10 of last season, which was tied with the Giants for the longest active streak in the league. First-year quarterback Kenny Pickett exited the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, but the win was still enough to end Tom Brady's streak of 12 straight victories against rookie starting quarterbacks.

The Steelers snapped another historic streak by defeating the Buccaneers for the biggest upset so far this season.

Sunk your b̶a̶t̶t̶l̶e̶s̶h̶i̶p̶ pirate ship pic.twitter.com/5A1i4ACPJ5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2022

You've activated our trap card! pic.twitter.com/TbC06wyBtI — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2022

Players on both sides had ties to the opposing side as Andy Dalton faced his former team while former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase returned to Louisiana.

Burrow arrived at the Superdome wearing Chase's No. 1 LSU Tigers jersey, a nod to the last time they played in the stadium and won a national championship. Burrow's pregame fashion statement might have set the tone for his go-ahead touchdown pass to Chase with less than two minutes remaining.

It was a fitting ending to Burrow and Chase's "homecoming."

Your 2022 Homecoming Kings 👑 pic.twitter.com/7WEmYoOolJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2022

Chase also gave Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki some feedback on his griddy. The dance was popularized by his and Burrow's former teammate at LSU and current Minnesota Vikings receiver, Justin Jefferson.

New England Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15

To put it lightly, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's first start on the road went fairly well.

Zappe spread the ball around and five Patriots players had at least four receptions each for the first time since Week 8 of 2017 against the Los Angeles Chargers (Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Rex Burkhead, James White, Chris Hogan).