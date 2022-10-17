C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay combine for three interceptions to hold the Cowboys from gaining the lead in the Eagles' 26-17 win. (0:41)

PHILADELPHIA -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has his eyes on a return from a fractured right thumb next week against the visiting Detroit Lions.

"That's my plan," Prescott said as he walked to the team bus after the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. "Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that's kind of my plan."

Prescott has missed the past five games after suffering the injury in Dallas' season-opening loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had surgery on Sept. 12 and was looking at a four- to six-week recovery timeline. Last week marked the first time he threw passes and took snaps, and he was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. While Prescott was questionable for the matchup with the Eagles, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wanted him to go through a full week of practice before returning.

"I plan on going into this week and trying to get my full week of practice," Prescott said.

Before Sunday's kickoff, Prescott went through a scripted workout with practice squad wide receivers Brandon Smith and Dennis Houston as well as running back Qadree Ollison. Wide receiver James Washington also caught passes, but Washington did not run routes as he continues to recover from foot surgery in August. McCarthy and vice president of player personnel Will McClay watched Prescott's throwing session.

Prescott is wearing tape on his thumb, "just for comfort, and it's all helped."

"I've done that much over the last couple of days, and it was just as planned," Prescott said. "Felt as good as it did [Saturday]. So, yeah, just on track."

Cooper Rush had won four straight games in Prescott's absence and entered Sunday without an interception, but he was picked off three times by Philadelphia, including twice in the first half as the Eagles ran out to a 20-0 lead. Rush finished with 181 yards on 18-of-38 passing with one touchdown and helped the Cowboys cut the lead to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Prescott was effusive in his praise for Rush and the team.

"I mean, I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn't do what they just did," Prescott said. "Obviously, y'all know me, [I'm] very optimistic. Got a lot of pride in this team, know the guys that are on this team, the defense, know what Cooper is capable of. So, yeah, obviously disappointed I couldn't be with the guys along what, the past five weeks, I guess. But excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we're in, and we can get rolling."

As Cowboys Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said, "When you get your starting quarterback back [it's great]. But Coop, I can't say enough of what he's done for us this year. We talked about it after that first game that we've got to right the ship while [No.] 4 is out. I think Coop answered the bell and did just that. He's done a great job. But obviously, when Dak's ready to go, he'll be ready to go."

The Cowboys did not top 25 points in Rush's five starts. The third-down offense has been a struggle, which continued against the Eagles (4-of-10). The Cowboys were able to win with a turnover-free offense, a solid running game and a defense that did not allow more than 19 points in the first five games.

"We're ready to get 4 back," Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "As long as he's healthy and ready to go, it will be good to get him back."

How good can the offense be in Prescott's return?

"Sky's the limit," Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we're going to show everybody."

Despite hoping for an earlier return, Prescott said he has not been frustrated.

"I had plans; [the] bone didn't have the same plan," Prescott said. "So that got pushed back, but that was me being eager. That was nothing different from what were the doctor's plans, the trainers' plans. As I said, the plan now is to go next week, and let's see if I can do that."