Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby is out from the organization, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization, taking on a bigger role after coach and general manager Bill O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

In 2021, Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair hired Nick Caserio as general manager, pairing him with Easterby. McNair gave Easterby responsibility over personnel after O'Brien was fired but he said Easterby would not be named general manager going forward.

Easterby began his NFL career as a character coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011, serving as the team chaplain.

After his time in Kansas City, Easterby spent six seasons with the New England Patriots, beginning as their character coach and helping the organization through a time during which tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder. But his role in New England grew from being the team's chaplain to learning more about NFL team operations from coach Bill Belichick as the franchise won three Super Bowls.