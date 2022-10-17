NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, a team source confirmed Monday.

"Appreciate you Nashville," Gordon posted on Twitter this morning.

Gordon was signed to Tennessee's practice squad in September after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran receiver was elevated to the Titans' game-day roster from the practice squad twice through five games but didn't record any stats other than 22 snaps in two games.

The Cleveland Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the supplemental draft in 2012. He led the NFL in receiving in 2013 with 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 catches.

Since then, Gordon has been suspended by the NFL six times, five for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. From 2014 to 2020, Gordon missed three full seasons while suspended.

The news of Gordon's release was first reported by NFL Network.