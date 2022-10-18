Marcus Spears lays out what he has liked from the Giants and Jets in their surprising starts to the season. (1:28)

The New York Giants (5-1) last reached the NFL postseason in 2016. The New York Jets (4-2) last got there in 2010. Both North Jersey teams haven't reached the postseason in the same year since 2006, but there is considerable hope that meaningful January football is on the horizon for both long-struggling franchises.

How real is the East Rutherford NFL revolution of 2022? ESPN turned to its experts on the ground and beyond to assess the chances of both the Giants and Jets keeping the good times rolling long after the leaves have changed color in the Northeast:

Why they might keep it going

Giants

The Giants clearly have something going here. They're playing hard and aren't beating themselves like they've done in the past. First-year coach Brian Daboll preaches being smart, tough and dependable. It's what they're getting. There is a different feeling around this team with Daboll running the show.

"The guys that have been here are tired of losing," center Jon Feliciano said. "They bought in."

The blueprint has been laid and the Giants are following it every week: Run the ball. Make enough plays in the passing game. Play solid defense. Make stops in the red zone. Win it in the second half, when they have outscored the opposition 87-49.

You might say it's unsustainable long term. And maybe it is. But the Giants are already 5-1 and have a favorable schedule on the horizon with Jacksonville, Seattle, Houston and Detroit before Thanksgiving. They also are getting healthier. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returned this week, and both played key roles in the win over Baltimore. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) should be back this week, and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) aren't far off either. This team has more wins in it. -- Jordan Raanan

Jets

Dee-fense! No longer a defensive dumpster fire, the Jets have allowed only 47 points during their current three-game winning streak -- and they're getting better. This is what Robert Saleh, a defensive-minded head coach, always envisioned.

They were dreadful in 2021 -- 32nd in several key categories -- but the addition of cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, the return of defensive end Carl Lawson from injury and the elite play of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have vaulted them to 18th in yards allowed (fourth over the past three games). The Gardner-Reed coverage on the perimeter helps the pass rush and gives the coaches more flexibility with their calls.

There's only one upper-tier quarterback remaining on the schedule (two games against the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen), so, yes, the defense should continue its ascent. The stingy defense pairs nicely with the Jets' run-oriented offense, led by rookie sensation Breece Hall, a dual threat who can run through or around defenders.

Finally, the Jets have an identity on offense -- smashmouth, with a nice complement of misdirection runs that add a little spice. Basically, they're the San Francisco 49ers East. They can be more explosive if they figure out ways to get wide receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson more involved. -- Rich Cimini