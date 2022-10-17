        <
          Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom for rest of season, sources say

          2:03 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          LOS ANGELES -- Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom tore an Achilles tendon in Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, sources told ESPN on Monday.

          Noteboom will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Alaric Jackson will take over at left tackle in Noteboom's absence.

          The loss of Noteboom is the latest blow to the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who have dealt with nonstop injuries to their offensive line.

          Noteboom and right tackle Rob Havenstein had been the only two linemen available for every start.

          Among linemen who have suffered injuries for the Rams and have missed time include center Brian Allen, guard David Edwards, guard Tremayne Anchrum, center Coleman Shelton and guard Logan Bruss.