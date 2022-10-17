Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his right ring finger Monday in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to ESPN, but the team still isn't sure how much time he will have to miss.

Wentz fractured the finger in Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Taylor Heinicke would replace Wentz as the starter. Rookie Sam Howell, a fifth-round draft pick, would become the primary backup.

Washington (2-4) hosts the Green Bay Packers (3-3) on Sunday.

Wentz hurt the finger with two minutes left in the first half when, on his follow-through, his right hand hit the arm of Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones. Wentz could be seen shaking the hand after that play and later on the drive. He never left the game.

In six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns passes -- tied for fifth in the NFL -- with six interceptions, third most in the league. Wentz's Total QBR of 36.0 ranks 27th in the NFL.

The team traded three draft picks for Wentz and a 2022 second-round choice. The Commanders surrendered second- and third-round picks in 2022 plus a conditional pick in 2023 that will be a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of Washington's offensive snaps.

Heinicke started 15 games last season, throwing for 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. His legs could provide a spark for an offense that needs one. The Commanders scored a combined 55 points in the first two games but only 47 in the ensuing four games.

Wentz has been sacked 23 times, tied for most in the NFL.