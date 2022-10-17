FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are on their best roll in years, but they have a frustrated wide receiver in Elijah Moore.

Moore, who has only one reception in the past two games, tweeted Sunday night, "Just know I don't understand either" -- a reference to his lack of involvement in the 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, coach Robert Saleh said he spoke to Moore about the tweet. He called it a mistake but defended Moore's character.

"We're all entitled to mistakes," Saleh said during his weekly spot on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York radio. "I know where his heart is. I know how he is when he walks in the building. I know how hard he works. I know how good a teammate he's been. You know, sometimes mistakes happen, but I know where his heart is. That's the important thing."

Officially, Moore had no targets in the Jets' third straight win. Zach Wilson threw him a deep ball in the second quarter, but the play didn't count because of a Jets penalty. Still, it was enough for Moore to express his feelings on social media.

He tweeted that he doesn't want to be perceived as selfish while the team is winning, but he said enough to make it an issue.

If I say what I really wanna say...I'll be the selfish guy...we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either. https://t.co/mROuef1ejd — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

On Sunday, Wilson attempted only 18 passes in the game, as the Jets (4-2) -- off to their best start since 2015 -- relied on rookie running back Breece Hall and the rushing attack. The Jets have become a more run-oriented offense in the three games since Wilson's return from a knee injury, so all the receiving numbers are down.

But Moore's numbers are way down. He's sixth on the team with 16 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns -- a surprise after the promise he showed as a rookie. In the past three games, he's second in routes run (65) but fifth in targets (seven).

"I've got no problem with Elijah," Saleh told reporters Monday. "He's one of our high-character individuals. Love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he's hoping for will come."

Saleh said there are eight players good enough to get the ball on a regular basis. He didn't list them, but presumably he meant Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson at receiver; Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah at tight end; and Hall and Michael Carter at running back.

"You'd love to have perfect days where everyone is getting the football and we're racking up 400, 500 yards a game," Saleh said. "But right now, we're just trying to win games by all means necessary."