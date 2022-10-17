MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will prepare this week as the team's starter for Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said, marking his return to the football field after spending the past two weeks in concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa hasn't played since Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, when he sustained a concussion that resulted in a brief hospitalization after hitting his head on the ground. The play occurred four days after a similar incident against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25, when Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and stumbled while trying to return to the huddle.

He was evaluated for a concussion at halftime of that Bills game, but passed his examination. Both Tagovailoa and the team later clarified it was a previously-sustained back injury that caused the stumble.

The Dolphins lost both games Tagovailoa missed, bringing their record to 3-3 after starting the season with three straight wins. At the time of his injury, Tagovailoa led the NFL in QBR and ranked second in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns. He was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after throwing for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns -- both career-highs -- in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami's offense has seen a sharp decline without Tagovailoa on the field. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins ranked first and second in the league in points per drive and offensive expected points added, respectively. In the time since, they've fallen to 28th in offensive EPA and 29th in points per drive.