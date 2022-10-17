GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The good news for the Green Bay Packers is that receiver Randall Cobb has not been lost for the season. The bad news for them as they continue to search for solutions to their offensive struggles is that they will be without one of Aaron Rodgers' favorites for multiple weeks.

Cobb suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. It appeared that players rolled into each of his legs, and it wasn't clear which ankle was injured.

"It's not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that; I think he's going to miss some time," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "But he definitely avoided a serious injury."

Injured reserve is a possibility for Cobb. If that becomes the case, then Cobb would have to miss at least four games.

Cobb was the Packers' leading receiver in the Week 5 loss to the Giants in London, where he had seven catches for 99 yards. The Packers have had a different leading receiver in each of their six games, and Cobb ranks second on the team in receiving yards (257) and fourth in catches (18).

Another receiver is eligible to come off injured reserve this week: veteran Sammy Watkins, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice after the second game of the season. Watkins ran routes Sunday on the field before the game.

"We'll see how he's feeling on Wednesday, and we're hopeful that maybe he can [practice] and we can open that window," LaFleur said.

The Packers also played Sunday without rookie receiver Christian Watson, who has a hamstring injury. Watson remains on the roster, which would indicate they think he could be back in fewer than four weeks. All the moving parts at receiver combined with the fact that the Packers could make offensive line changes this week after Rodgers was hit nine times by the Jets could be another reason why Rodgers said they need to simplify their offense.

"I just think that based on how we've played the last two weeks, I think it's going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody -- for the line, for the backs, for the receivers, especially with Cobby's injury," Rodgers said. "Just simplify some things, and maybe that'll help us get back on track."

LaFleur said he spoke with Rodgers on Monday. However, he was vague with reporters when questioned about his quarterback's remarks, saying he didn't know exactly what Rodgers meant by his comments.

"What are we asking our guys to do? That's what you always look at critically," LaFleur said. "I know every time we come out of a game and you look at every play critically, you always ask yourself, 'Did we give our guys a chance?'"

Sunday marked the first time the Packers (3-3) have lost back-to-back regular-season games in LaFleur's four seasons as coach. They have scored just 107 points this season -- which, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, is their fewest in any six-game span with Rodgers as their starting quarterback.