HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed cornerback Nate Hobbs on injured reserve Monday, a week after he broke bones in his left hand in the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He will miss at least four games.

Hobbs left that game after getting injured but returned and took to social media later in the week.

"Lot of [players] would have folded," he wrote on his Instagram story. "Broke bones in my hand and had a choice. I told them do whatever they had to do to put me back on the field w my brothers I'll figure the rest out myself. I done took my share of Ls and stood face to face wit enough fear. I AINT HIDING IM RIGHT HERE."

Hobbs has 36 tackles, 28 solo, including a sack, with a forced fumble and two passes defensed in starting five games for the Raiders. Last year, the fifth-round rookie had 74 tackles with a sack, an interception, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Raiders (1-4) are coming off their bye week and play host to the Houston Texans on Sunday. They still have Rock Ya-Sin, Amik Robertson and Sam Webb on the 53-man roster while Anthony Averett, who started the season opener and suffered a broken thumb at the Los Angeles Chargers, is eligible to return from IR this week.