NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the NFL.

"Playing this game, I did it for so long, I am so thankful," Walker said via the team site. "I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined."

Walker played 14 seasons, starting in 2006 when the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the sixth round out of the University of Central Missouri. The Titans signed Walker to a four-year, $17.5 million contract in 2013.

As a Titans player, Walker became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl in three of his seven years in Nashville. Walker's 28 touchdown receptions is the most for a Titans/Oilers tight end, and his 4,423 receiving yards finished second in franchise history for tight ends.

Walker was a four-time team captain for the Titans and helped turn things around for them when he joined the team. He last played in 2019, a season that was impacted by lingering injuries, and he played in just seven games. Walker was released in March 2020 and did not sign with another team.

"I want to congratulate Delanie on a fantastic NFL career," said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. "His impact on our team and in our community is undoubtedly one to be celebrated and set a standard for others. He was a true professional in everything he did and was one of the key players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for several years now."

Walker was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2013 and 2015 for his community work, which includes the Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation, which provides educational opportunities and resources to inner-city and low-income children. He also was deeply involved with the local MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) chapter.

In 14 seasons, Walker posted 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The Titans will recognize Walker in a halftime ceremony on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.