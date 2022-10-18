Ryan Clark breaks down what he's watching for in the Cardinals' matchup vs. the Saints. (1:07)

METAIRIE, LA. -- New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave said he's good to go for Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after missing one game with a concussion.

"I'm 100 percent," he said. "I'll be ready on Thursday."

He is not listed on the Saints' injury report for the game.

Olave suffered a concussion against the Seahawks in Week 5 after hitting his head on the turf following a touchdown catch. He was taken to the injury tent where they performed tests and was declared out after he went to the locker room.

Olave was able to practice in a limited capacity last week, but found out Thursday that he likely was not going to be able to pass protocol in time to return for the Bengals game.

Olave said that he didn't feel scared after hitting his head, but admitted he was "kind of out of it for a minute" when asked if he lost consciousness on the play. He pointed out that it was a contact sport and the defensive back made a good play.

He said he received multiple messages from concerned family and friends after the play.

"I've seen it a couple of times, he said. "It looked scary for sure. It was definitely a scary play. I had a lot of people reaching out to me in support. Glad I got back on my feet. I'm blessed at the end of the day."

Olave said this was his second concussion, with his first one coming while he was at Ohio State in 2020.

Olave, September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month, leads the Saints and ranks 19th in the NFL with 389 receiving yards. The Saints will need him with wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and tight end Adam Trautman likely out for Thursday's game.

"I'm ready, I'm ready to get back to it," Olave said. "We've got to get back to winning, that's the No. 1 goal.

The Saints could also get back rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor from injured reserve. He was placed on IR with an MCL injury in September and has not played since Week 2.

Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who did not play against the Bengals, has not practiced this week, making his chances of playing unlikely.