Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins explains how he was able to kick the winning field goal in overtime despite playing with an injury. (1:26)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins will be sidelined two to four weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Monday night's 19-16 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos, coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday.

Hopkins suffered the strain in the second quarter, when he said he felt a "pop" in his right leg, followed by pain, as he attempted an extra point.

Hopkins went on to kick four field goals, including the 39-yard game winner in overtime.

Running back Joshua Kelley also will be sidelined for two to four weeks because of an MCL sprain, and tight end Donald Parham Jr. has been placed in the concussion protocol.

"Always a concern, always a concern, we were on top of it last night and we'll make sure that we take our time," Staley said of Parham, who last season suffered a concussion in Week 15 that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

In Hopkins' absence, Staley said the team would turn to kicker Taylor Bertolet, who was signed to the practice squad going into Week 5.

After starting the season 1-2, the Chargers have won three straight and are now tied atop the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs at 4-2.

The Chargers will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday before a bye week.