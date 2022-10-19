The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week.

'This is going to be a 24 to 20 type of game'

Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.

'I promise i'm done. I'll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out.'

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, on doing the Griddy as a celebration. On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had made fun of Gesicki's dance on Twitter.

'Look, Philly is lit. That's all I'm going to say. Philly is lit and I'm enjoying being here.'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, on the atmosphere at home. The 6-0 Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL this season

'Before every kick, you knew that it was going to feel like somebody stabbed you with a knife. I was just kind of committed to swinging and dealing with the pain after the kick.'

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, on the right hamstring injury he suffered during the team's 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Hopkins went 4-for-4 on field goals in the game, including the eventual game winner. He's expected to be out for two to four weeks.