TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday placed starting safety Logan Ryan on injured reserve.

Ryan has been dealing with a Jones fracture in a foot that he suffered in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he'll undergo surgery Wednesday, a source told ESPN.

The plan is for him to be out for six weeks and to return in time for December and a postseason run, the source said. The Bucs didn't initially place Ryan on injured reserve because they wanted to see how much the injury could heal naturally.

The Bucs have been short-handed in their secondary as of late, with starting safety Mike Edwards missing Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hyperextended elbow and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting sidelined by a quadriceps injury.

A 10-year veteran who signed a one-year deal worth $1.12 million with the Bucs in the offseason, Ryan -- who is also collecting $5.5 million from the New York Giants -- is the most experienced member of the Bucs' secondary. In his absence, the Bucs have relied on Keanu Neal and cornerback Dee Delaney.