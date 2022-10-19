The Cincinnati Bengals are optimistic about linebacker Logan Wilson's recent injury, sources tell ESPN.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Wilson's right shoulder injury is not as severe as the one he suffered last season. Wilson could be back in the next two to five weeks, a team source told Fowler.

During his Wednesday news conference, Taylor upgraded Wilson to day-to-day and didn't rule him out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor said he was bumped up from a week-to-week designation after getting more information. The coach added that Wilson will be monitored through the remainder of the week.

In 2021, Wilson was able to play through a labrum injury in the shoulder that eventually required offseason surgery. The third-year linebacker reinjured the shoulder in the team's 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

On Monday, coach Zac Taylor said the team was hopeful Wilson would be week-to-week with the injury, but the team was still gathering more information about the issue.

Cincinnati made a roster move Wednesday to add depth after Wilson's injury. The team cleared linebacker Joe Bachie to return to practice. Bachie suffered an ACL injury in December and started the season on the physically unable to perform list.