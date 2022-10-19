New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to name a starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals, although signs point to Andy Dalton making his fourth straight start of the season.

"I think we'll just wait 'til game time," Allen said.

Allen ruled out wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave said earlier in the week that he had passed through concussion protocol and would play Thursday.

Allen said earlier in the week that quarterback Jameis Winston is not 100 percent healthy and won't play until he has recovered from a back injury that has lingered since Week 1. Although Winston has returned to practice, he's still limited as he works his way back from injury.

Dalton, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, is dealing with a back injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but says he feels good to go.

"Obviously short week, so there's just little things you have to deal with," Dalton told the media in a post-practice interview Wednesday.