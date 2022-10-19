Marcus Spears breaks down the Broncos' struggles and how much blame should go to QB Russell Wilson or head coach Nathaniel Hackett. (1:40)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III met with Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday as the coach explained why Gordon didn't get any carries in the second half of Monday night's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A frustrated Gordon was caught on camera during the Monday Night Football broadcast, including during one emotional exchange with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Gordon, who started the game, had three carries for 8 yards in the 19-16 overtime loss and had his last carry with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter as he played nine snaps.

Hackett said immediately after the game that Gordon was not injured and then said Tuesday that he intended to have a discussion with Gordon. Latavius Murray, who was signed off the New Orleans Saints' practice earlier this month, had 15 carries for 66 yards in the game.

"It happened; I'm glad we hashed it out," Gordon said before Wednesday's practice.

Asked whether he got an explanation from Hackett, Gordon said "Yeah, kind of, sort of, yeah."

For his part, Hackett said Wednesday that Gordon would start Sunday against the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High, as Gordon has in the two games since Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Oct. 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Of course we [talked]," Hackett said. "It was a great talk, love Melvin, so much respect for him as a pro for [what] he's done in this league."

Told that Hackett had said he would start Sunday against the New York Jets, Gordon said: "Who started last week?"

It's been a bumpy ride for Gordon, who has four fumbles this season. He fumbled at the Seahawks' 1-yard line in the season-opening loss in Seattle, and one of his fumbles was returned for a touchdown by the Raiders.

Gordon disputed that he was angry on the sideline Monday night solely because he had been removed from the lineup.

"They caught some clips of me being, like, pissed, but that was more to us not being able to drive, and you know, going three-and-out, just not playing good football," Gordon said. "People made it seem like I was just mad, kind of standoffish, but if you were really paying attention, that wasn't the case."

Gordon then added: "I hate I'm in the media for the wrong reasons ... because I don't want people to look at me and think 'it's always something' rather than 'the guy's out here killing it.' ... It's adversity, this chapter of my life, it's just being tested."

For the season, Gordon has 55 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Broncos have struggled mightily on offense -- they are last in the league in scoring as well as last in the league in the red zone and goal-to-go situations -- and have just two rushing touchdowns in their six games.