TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss at least a month with a left foot injury, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

His status beyond that is still unknown. The Cardinals will reevaluate Brown then, said Kingsbury, adding that Brown is out "indefinitely."

Brown, who injured his foot late in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, went for a second opinion this week. He said in the locker room after the game that initial X-rays were "good."

On Wednesday, Kingsbury said he didn't know what the official diagnosis was for Brown's injury following the second opinion.

Brown has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games with Arizona, where he was traded to on the first day of the NFL draft in late April.