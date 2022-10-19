ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has missed the last two games with a shoulder/ankle injury but returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and says he's "pushing towards" a return on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Swift described the rehab process as being "tough," but continues to take it day-by-day.

He acknowledged that his shoulder is giving him the most pain as of late and that his ankle is getting better, but both are still giving him problems.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is doing "a little better."

Swift sprained his ankle during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 then hurt his shoulder at the Minnesota Vikings during Week 3.

"Just trying to push through and if it's something minor and something I can push through, I will, no questions asked," Swift said. "I'm gonna be out there, no questions asked, but some things you kinda gotta let heal if you don't wanna make it worse."

Last week, Swift said he inquired about playing in a shoulder harness, but after doing more research he feels that it won't help with his specific type of shoulder injury.

"I'm not sure that's the best way to go about it," Swift said. "I think it's more padding and stuff like that."

Swift entered his third season with high expectations and got off to a strong start in the first few games by averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry.

He also produced single rushing gains of 50-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history for a running back since Lions great Barry Sanders in 1997 -- while racking up 231 yards on 27 attempts. He's looking to get back on track when he returns.

"I can't do nothing, but control what I can control," Swift said. "That's come in here every day, attack rehab, get back out there today, build on that tomorrow and keep going from there. You can't really sulk about it, can't be sad about it, it's football. It's what I signed up for."