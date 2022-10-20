Marcus Spears breaks down the Broncos' struggles and how much blame should go to QB Russell Wilson or head coach Nathaniel Hackett. (1:40)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in Thursday's practice, the second consecutive day his hamstring injury has curtailed his workload.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien has taken a large portion of the snaps with the team's starters over the last two days and while he declined to dive into any specifics before Thursday's practice coach Nathaniel Hackett conceded Rypien has to be prepared to play Sunday's game against the New York Jets in Empower Field at Mile High.

When asked how he had split the workload at practice between Wilson and Rypien, Hackett said: "We're working through all that. We're going to work through all that, making sure we're taking care of Russ, getting ready for the game.''

Asked if he would say whether or not the split was 50-50 or if Rypien got more of the work, he added: "Don't know the number. We want to be sure we're getting everybody ready to play.''

Wilson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam Tuesday morning and has since been officially listed as a limited participant in the last two days of practice.

Wilson has already been receiving treatment for a partial muscle tear near his right shoulder since the team's Oct. 2 loss in Las Vegas. The Broncos also leave Monday for London to prepare for the Oct. 30 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars before a Week 9 bye.

Hackett said he will continue to talk to Wilson, evaluate Wilson's in practice and consult with the team's medical staff as well as general manager George Paton before he makes a decision on how to proceed with Wilson for Sunday's game.

"I want to be sure I'm talking with (Wilson), communicating with him, making sure he's in a good mindset, that he's in a good place, that he can go play high-caliber football,'' Hackett said. "(I want to) put somebody out there that's healthy who can go out there and play at a high level.''

Asked Wednesday if he thought he would be able to play, Wilson said: "I'm hoping so. I'm doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That's always my mentality ... If I can go, I'll go. I'm going to try to do everything I can to be ready.''

Wilson has missed three games in his career - all last season after surgery for a finger on his right (throwing) hand.

Complicating the decision is an aggressive defensive front for the Jets that sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and in New York's 27-10 victory this past Sunday over the Packers. Jets' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was named the AFC's defensive player of the week with five tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal attempt.

"They're a penetrating defensive front and they cause havoc,'' Hackett said. " ... But those guys are doing really well, especially in the stunt game, that's something you see a lot ... as big and strong and powerful as they are they're very nifty to get through the gaps whenever you give them a sliver of hope.''