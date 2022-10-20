OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Repeated fourth-quarter meltdowns have led to one of the wildest starts in Baltimore Ravens history.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Thursday that the sting of another late-game collapse led to him referencing a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein after a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

"That was just frustration amongst some of the guys," Humphrey said. "We were all talking like, 'Man, we kind of keep doing the same thing at the end of games. Not finishing games.'"

The Ravens (3-3) are the only team in NFL history to hold a double-digit lead in NFL history in the first six games of a season and not have a winning record, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. On Sunday, Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter only to watch the Giants score two touchdowns in the final six minutes.

Two hours after the loss, Humphrey tweeted: "Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. -Albert Einstein"

The Ravens have been outscored 64-22 in the fourth quarter. That 42-point margin is the worst fourth-quarter differential in the NFL this season.

Humphrey said the players approached coach John Harbaugh about changing some small details, including checks on defense. But the two-time Pro Bowl defender believes the best way to overcome their late-game problems is not to overthink them.

"We all want to make those plays at the end," Humphrey said. "We all want it, but when we spoke in the team meeting, I was like, 'We actually need to relax some.' I think that's kind of been the problem. We're pressing so hard that it's almost doing a reverse effect."

In Lamar Jackson's first four seasons as a starting quarterback, Baltimore was 31-3 in games in which it led by at least 10 points. Now, the Ravens have matched that number of losses with double-digit leads in the first six games this season.

In the fourth quarter this season, Jackson has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions. His QBR of 28 ranks 28th in the league.

Humphrey went up to Jackson during a practice this week and told him, "We're ready for you to lead us."