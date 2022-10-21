Cardinals collect pick-sixes off Saints' Andy Dalton on back-to-back drives

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a matter of 63 seconds Thursday night.

First, it was Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson who found himself at the right place at the right time. After New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway bobbled a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton on first-and-10 from the Saints' 35 with two minutes left in the first half, Wilson grabbed the ball out of midair and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

He punctuated his first career interception and first career pick-six with a flip into the end zone. Then it was linebacker Isaiah Simmons' turn.

He picked off Dalton with a one-handed interception at Arizona's 44 on a third-and-10 pass with 57 seconds left and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to put the Cardinals ahead 28-14 at halftime.