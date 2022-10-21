GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby was ruled out in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

Roby was carted off the sidelines in the first quarter and did not return. He had his right shoe off on the cart.

Roby's departure left the Saints shorthanded at defensive back. Starters Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore were ruled out prior to the game with injuries. Backup defensive back P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season.

The Saints played 33-year-old veteran Chris Harris Jr., rookie Alontae Taylor and veteran Justin Evans at cornerback due to the injuries.