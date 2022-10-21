Christian McCaffrey is heading out west.

In a blockbuster surprise trade, the Carolina Panthers have sent the running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers have had a disastrous start to the season at 1-5, while the 3-3 49ers are in a three-way tie for the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey, who spent time in the Bay Area during his college career at Stanford, could have a significant impact in what could be a close-fought race.

The deal made waves on social media, and the NFL's best expressed their surprise.

Amazing. Fired up. CMC is going to be DYNAMIC in this offense!! Let's GO!!!! — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) October 21, 2022

Thank God 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2Lf2tl3pHE — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 21, 2022