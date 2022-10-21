        <
          Browns RG Wyatt Teller to miss Sunday's game against Ravens

          12:47 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a left calf strain.

          Teller missed three games in 2020 with a similar calf injury. He suffered the injury during New England's 38-15 victory over the Browns this past Sunday. He's been wearing a boot around the Browns' practice facility this week.

          Teller's injury is a blow to a Browns running game that leads the NFL with 1,032 yards. Hjalte Froholdt is expected to start in his place.

          Cleveland will also be without star cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) for a second consecutive game in Baltimore.

          The Browns (2-4) have lost three games in a row.