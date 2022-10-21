JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin and returner/receiver Jamal Agnew will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field.

Both players were hurt in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Griffin suffered a back injury and Agnew sprained his right knee. Griffin didn't practice all week but Agnew did do some individual work on the side.

Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (foot) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf) are questionable.

The Jaguars will use a combination of inside corners Darious Williams and Tre Herndon to replace Griffin depending on whether the Jaguars are in base defense or nickel. Griffin is coming off his worst performances since joining the team as a free agent in March 2021: He had two pass interference penalties and also got beat deep one-on-one on Matt Ryan's game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to receiver Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play.

Griffin has 29 tackles and four pass breakups in five games.

Agnew is averaging 22.1 yards per kickoff return and 5.8 yards per punt return and also has seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns and five runs for 29 yards. Christian Kirk worked as the punt returner during practice this week. Chris Claybrooks replaced Agnew as the kickoff returner during last week's game.