FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the past three games with a high left ankle sprain, reported progress in his recovery as he prepares for a possible return to action on Monday against the visiting Chicago Bears.

"I think I'm doing well," he said in brief remarks after practice.

Jones has noticeably increased his intensity in practice drills the past two days, with coach Bill Belichick acknowledging that he's done more at this point than he did last week.

Asked if his injured ankle feels ready for game action, Jones said: "Yeah, I think it feels pretty good. Just trying to work through all the stuff of being able to play in an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team. Once I'm there, I'm there. So I'm definitely making progress, and we've done a good job with the treatment."

Sources told ESPN that Jones expects to be available for the game.

Jones walked into the locker room Friday toward the end of the allotted time that reporters were granted access, which left time for just a few questions.

"I'm just going to try to do my best to put the hours in to get ready. I'm definitely moving better," Jones said Friday.

Jones, who has never suffered an injury that sidelined him before, put a positive spin on his three-game absence.

"It's been good. You get to watch and learn as much as you can," he said. "I've done a good job trying to help the team as best I can, in film, and during the game [last week]. Obviously, I want to be out there and help the team win. That's what I'm going to do."

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has started the past two games in Jones' absence, helping the Patriots to wins in each of those games.

"I think I've been in these type of situations before -- if you're in, you're in, and you want to have everyone helping you. He's done a good job stepping up, being a young guy. I've always had really good mentors and things like that, so that's my plan," he said.