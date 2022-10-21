RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks on Friday listed wide receiver Tyler Lockett as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a hamstring injury.

Coach Pete Carroll said there's a "really good" chance Lockett plays, and that if any player on their team can do so after not practicing all week, it's him.

"So we'll see," Carroll said. "We're not going to know until game day."

Carroll described Lockett not practicing this week as a precautionary measure. He was listed as limited last Wednesday because of his hamstring injury and played in the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett played his usual amount of snaps but was held to only two catches for 17 yards. Carroll said he was "a little bit hampered."

Lockett has 34 catches for 423 yards -- both team-highs -- and two touchdowns in six games this season.

The Seahawks listed starting right guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) as doubtful, so Phil Haynes is likely to make his second straight start. Two backups are also doubtful in cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and wide receiver Penny Hart (hamstring).

Backup cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) is out.