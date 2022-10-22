Jack Fox will become the NFL's highest-paid punter after he signed a three-year extension with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Fox's new deal, which runs through the 2026 season, is worth an average of $3.775 million per season, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The third-year player, who would have been a restricted free agent in 2023, is averaging 48.8 yards on 16 punts this season, with a longest of 63 yards.

"Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come."

Fox leads the NFL in gross punting average (49.1 yards) and is second in net punting average (43.5 yards) since he entered the NFL in 2020, when he was a Pro Bowl selection.