The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, leaving him sidelined for at least four games and costing him a chance to face his former teams.

Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair his fractured right ring finger. He hurt his finger while following through on a pass in the first half of a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13.

This also means Wentz won't play vs. his two former teams - Indianapolis on Oct. 30 and Nov. 14 at Philadelphia.

Taylor Heinicke will start in his place, including Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers (3-3). Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup.

Washington's offense has struggled lately. After scoring a combined 55 points in the first two games the Commanders (2-4) have scored 47 in the next four.

Wentz, acquired in the offseason in a trade with Indianapolis, has thrown 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He's also been sacked an NFL-high 23 times.

Washington has been banged up on offense this season. The Commanders will be minus tight end Logan Thomas for a third consecutive game because of a calf injury.

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is questionable with a hamstring injury. He was on pace to return Sunday but re-aggravated his left hamstring in practice Thursday. He had missed the last two games.

Tight end John Bates (hamstring) and tackle Sam Cosmi (left hand) also are questionable. Washington also has started four centers.