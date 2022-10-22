CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have downgraded starting cornerback Carlton Davis to out for Sunday's Week 7 game at the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Saturday.

A source told ESPN that Davis tweaked a hip injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

The Buccaneers are already without veteran safety Logan Ryan, who was placed on Injured Reserve and underwent foot surgery this week to repair a Jones fracture in his foot with the goal of returning for a postseason push, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who suffered a quadriceps injury two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

Davis suffered the hip injury against the Falcons but practiced all last week and played in the Bucs' 20-18 loss in Pittsburgh last Sunday. But this week, he was a limited participant on Wednesday and Friday and did not practice Thursday.

In addition to Davis' injury, starting safety Mike Edwards is officially questionable for the Panthers game after missing last week with a hyperextended right elbow. He's spent this last week adjusting to wearing two elbow braces as he suffered a similar injury last year to his left arm.

The Buccaneers struggled on third down against the Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett and backup Mitch Trubisky last week. They surrendered four plays of third-and-11 or more and two touchdowns.

The Panthers are averaging 13.67 points per game -- fewest in the NFL -- while their 169.7 passing yards per game ranks 29th in the league, and they just traded away wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey.