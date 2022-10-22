SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs placed linebacker Willie Gay on their active roster, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gay was suspended by the NFL for the past four games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January in Overland Park, Kansas, on a charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000, a misdemeanor.

Gay agreed over the summer to a diversion program to resolve the criminal case.

Gay returned to practice this week.

He started the first two games of the season before his suspension. At the time of the suspension, he was tied for the team lead in tackles (16), tackles for loss (2) and passes defended (2).