The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver DJ Chark on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Chark has missed the past two games while battling through an ankle injury.

The veteran was spotted around the Lions' practice facility this week, wearing a walking boot on his left ankle. He wouldn't put a timetable on his return but said the injury won't require surgery.

"I'll definitely be back this year for sure," Chark said this week.

Chark said the boot makes it look "way worse," but it makes the injury more comfortable than his shoe.

In his first season in Detroit, Chark had seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games. He will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve. He called the injury "frustrating."

"There's no question, DJ, we were hoping would be a big part of our offense this year and his availability hasn't been there for us," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "So, it's been disappointing from that regard. But when we do get him back, we'll be real excited to get him back in the fold."