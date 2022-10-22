OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In a backfield in transition, the Baltimore Ravens activated Gus Edwards off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and placed J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve.

Edwards, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, has been practicing the past two weeks. He is one of two players in NFL history to produce at least 700 yards rushing and average 5-plus yards per carry in the first three seasons of a career.

The addition of Edwards comes at a time when Dobbins will miss four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery next week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens (3-3) will now have Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Edwards, 27, tore his ACL during a practice in September 2021, which caused him to miss all of last season. He signed a two-year, $10 million extension in June 2021 and has yet to play a game since.