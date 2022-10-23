Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Stephen A. Smith break down whether the Giants or the Jets have a better chance of making the playoffs. (2:00)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a setback this week.

Safety/linebacker Landon Collins was among the players added to the roster for the Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Collins, a former All-Pro who was signed just over two weeks ago, was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will make his season debut against the Jaguars. He could see time as a sub-package linebacker. Collins has played in 94 career games, all starts, including in his first four seasons with the Giants.

New York has been bringing Collins along slowly.

"Yeah, we'll give him some more reps this week," coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week. "Again, like I said, he just got here, so we'll see how he is conditioning-wise. We'll see how he does with picking up the defense. He's been great. I'm glad we have him. We'll just see where he's at.

"Again, I think putting someone out there early or when they're not ready -- and I'm not saying he is or he isn't -- but I think that you just got to be fair to the player and make sure that they feel comfortable with where they're at."

The Giants also elevated defensive lineman Ryder Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday and signed second-year edge rusher Quincy Roche to the active roster.

Ojulari, who was already ruled out for Sunday, missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He hurt his other leg during a Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears and will now miss at least four more games.

The second-year pass-rusher has played in just two games this season. He has one sack.

Ojulari, who had eight sacks last season as a rookie, had appeared set to return Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he didn't practice Friday.

When asked if he suffered a setback, Daboll didn't say no.

"Yeah. I think he's working at it," Daboll said. "I just don't think we're -- we'll see where we're at."