Despite Denver's early-season struggles, other teams haven't stopped watching or coveting some of the Broncos' players.

Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN.

Other teams also believe and have said that the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders -- if they make any trades at all, according to sources.

Although the Broncos would like to retain all those players, they would have to ponder any serious trade offer for multiple reasons.

Chubb, 26, has 5.5 sacks in Denver's first six games, but he is in the final year of his contract and prices for defensive ends have and will continue to skyrocket. Jeudy, a first-round draft selection in 2020, hasn't clicked so far in Denver's new offense, and the same is true of Hamler, the Broncos' second-round pick in 2020.

The Broncos also are short of draft picks after trading two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year for Russell Wilson.

So even though the Broncos (2-4) are not viewed as a seller ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, it has not stopped multiple teams from checking in with them this past week.

The Broncos also are thought to be open to trading tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who is one of five tight ends on the their roster and has not gotten the opportunity to play.

Denver's direction also could be dictated by the results of its next two games. The Broncos host the New York Jets on Sunday before traveling to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. If the Broncos win both games and elevate themselves into playoff contention, they would be more apt to hold onto their players.