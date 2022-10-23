Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is not expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys due to ankle and shoulder injuries, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Detroit was hoping to get Swift back from a two-game absence after its bye week, but it now looks unlikely barring a change in pre-game warmups, the sources said.

Swift sprained his ankle during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 then hurt his shoulder at the Minnesota Vikings during Week 3. He acknowledged Thursday that his shoulder is giving him the most pain as of late and that his ankle is getting better, but both are still giving him problems.

Head coach Dan Campbell said at the time that Swift is doing "a little better."

"Just trying to push through and if it's something minor and something I can push through, I will, no questions asked," Swift said. "I'm gonna be out there, no questions asked, but some things you kinda gotta let heal if you don't wanna make it worse."

Swift (231 yards rushing) entered his third season with high expectations and got off to a strong start in the first few games by averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry. He's looking to get back on track when he returns.

Earlier Saturday, the Lions placed wide receiver DJ Chark on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury.