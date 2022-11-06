Bills' Josh Allen evades Jets' defense on career-long touchdown run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bills' offense didn't get off to its hottest start against the New York Jets in part thanks to mistakes by Josh Allen. But the quarterback used his legs to establish a 14-3 lead for the Bills on a 36-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

On third-and-2 from the Jets' 36-yard line, Allen took off to his left on what appeared to be a designed run. With center Mitch Morse running alongside him to block, Allen darted downfield and then dove into the end zone as Jets safety Jordan Whitehead came in at the end of the play.

The score was Allen's second rushing touchdown of the day and his longest career rushing score. This is his sixth career game with two rushing touchdowns and first this season. Allen now has 15 consecutive games with multiple touchdowns of any variety, the fourth-longest streak since 1950.