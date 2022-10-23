CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals scored early and often against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On the fourth play from scrimmage, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Tyler Boyd streaking down the middle of the field. Burrow hit Boyd in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of the game for either team.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Burrow has seven touchdowns of 60 yards or more since entering the league. That's two more than any other player during that span.

THAT'S how you start a football game.#ATLvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/2Zgb01VCeg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022

It didn't take long for Burrow to strike again.

On the first play of the second quarter, Burrow saw Ja'Marr Chase with 1-on-1 coverage with a safety lurking at the back of the defense. Burrow threaded the needle with a perfectly weighted pass to Chase, who caught the ball between the two defenders for a 32-yard touchdown.

The Bengals made it four touchdowns in four offensive drives in the first half when Burrow hit Chase for their second scoring connection of the half.

Burrow found Chase on the left sideline, who cut inside and outran Atlanta's defense for a 41-yard touchdown.

Burrow finished the half 21-for-25 for 345 yards and three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.