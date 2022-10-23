ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

After catching a short-left pass from quarterback Jared Goff, St. Brown took a hit from Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr and shook his head after the play.

An official flagged him immediately, and St. Brown was evaluated in a blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room with no helmet. He was then ruled out for the game.

St. Brown also missed the Week 4 loss against Seattle with an ankle sprain.

He told ESPN earlier this week that he felt his health was "85-90%" coming off the bye week where he visited family and friends in California and received treatment from a physical therapist on his ankle.

St. Brown entered the Cowboys game with three receiving touchdowns and a team-high 27 receptions.